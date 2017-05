If you’re hungry, like pizza, AND enjoy saving money – Pizza Hut has the hookup this week:

HALF OFF menu-priced pizzas to get you through the week. Limited time through 5/7. A post shared by Pizza Hut 🍕 (@pizzahut) on May 3, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

Since Monday, Pizza Hut has been offering 50% off of menu-priced pizzas when you order online, or through their iPhone, or Android app.

Hit up PizzaHut.com & you’ll see the big 50% off deal – click that. It’s good for both delivery and take out orders.

The offer does NOT apply to other menu items, so stick to the pizzas if you’re looking to save money.

