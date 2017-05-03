Ayesha Curry To Open Restaurant In SF’s Millennium Tower

Basketball wife turned cooking star, Ayesha Curry, has been operating a pop-up restaurant in San Francisco with chef Michael Mina called International Smoke last summer.

The International Smoke test kitchen has been operating in the Marina, but now Michael Mina is shuttering his Millennium Tower restaurant RN74 to make room for a permanent International Smoke location.

The pop-up location offered a $45 four-course meal focused around family-style barbecue & Curry will likely bring a similar menu to its new location.

Mina hopes that replacing RN74 with International Smoke will help “reinvigorate the building with energy and excitement.” Millennium Tower is now known famously as San Francisco’s sinking high-rise.

More news should surface once the new restaurant gets closer to opening.

For more, head to Eater SF.