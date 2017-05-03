Chris Rock Adds Oakland Dates To His ‘Total Blackout World Tour’

(LIVE 105) – Chris Rock has announced he is extending dates and including more cities to his ‘Total Blackout: The Tour 2017’. His first full-scale tour in nine years.
Back in December, Rock announced on Facebook Live he was going on a world tour in 2017. “First time in nine years, haven’t done it in awhile. Been a little busy, You know, writing Pootie Tang 3 and everything. But hey, it’s time!” he said.
The additional leg of Rock’s tour begins in Chicago on September 7th and 8th, with multiple two-day stints in several cities. Including the Paramount Theatre in Oakland on October 26th and the 27th.
Rock’s ‘Total Blackout’ tour will end at the massive O2 Arena in London in January 2018.
Check out the full ‘Total Blackout World Tour’ itinerary below:
05/03 – Indianapolis, IN at the Murat Theatre
05/04 – Indianapolis, IN at the Murat Theatre
05/06 – Phoenix, AZ at the Comerica Theatre
05/13 – Houston, TX at the Smart Financial Center
05/14 – Austin, TX at the Bass Concert Hall
05/15 – Austin, TX at the Bass Concert Hall
05/16 – Pittsburgh, PA at the Benedum Center
05/17 – Pittsburgh, PA at the Benedum Center
05/18 – Pittsburgh, PA at the Benedum Center
05/25 – Cherokee, NC at the Harrah’s Cherokee Resort Event Center
05/26 – Atlanta, GA at the Fox Theatre
05/27 – Atlanta, GA at the Fox Theatre
05/28 – Atlanta, GA at the Fox Theatre
06/03 – Atlantic City, NJ at the Borgata Event Center
06/09 – Indio, CA at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Special Events Center
06/10 – Las Vegas, NV at the Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino
06/23 – Perth, AU at the Perth Arena
06/24 – Brisbane, AU at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre
06/26 – Melbourne, AU at the Melbourne Hisense Arena
06/27 – Melbourne, AU at the Melbourne Hisense Arena
06/28 – Sydney, AU at the Sydney Qudos Bank Arena
06/29 – Sydney, AU at the Sydney Qudos Bank Arena
07/01 – Auckland, NZ at the Spark Arena
09/07 – Chicago, IL at the Chicago Theatre
09/08 – Chicago, IL at the Chicago Theatre
09/14 – Vancouver, BC at the Thunderbird Sports Centre
09/16 – Seattle, WA at the Paramount Theatre
09/17– Seattle, WA at the Paramount Theatre
10/18 – Washington, DC at The Theater at MGM National Harbor
10/19 – Washington, DC at The Theater at MGM National Harbor
10/26 – Oakland, CA at the Paramount Theatre
10/27 – Oakland, CA at the Paramount Theatre
11/09 – Irving, TX The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory
11/11 – Toronto ON at the Air Canada Centre
11/25 – Boston, MA at the Boch Center Wang Theatre
11/26 – Boston, MA at the Boch Center Wang Theatre
11/30 – Los Angeles, CA at the Dolby Theatre
12/01 – Los Angeles, CA at the Dolby Theatre
12/06 – New York, NY at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
12/07 – New York, NY at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
12/09 – Brooklyn, NY at the Barclays Center
01/26 – London, UK at the SSE Arena Wembley
01/27 – London, UK at The O2 Arena
Tickets for Chris Rock’s additional dates go on-sale May 6th through Ticketmaster’s website.
