Eastlake Music Festival is an all ages music & cultural arts festival that happens on the shores of Oakland’s Lake Merritt each Memorial Day weekend.

The family & pet-friendly festival offers three stages of live music, art, hand-crafted microbrews, and food. This year’s EMF will take place from 1-9PM on Saturday May 27 and you can RSVP on Facebook.

