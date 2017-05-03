Here’s Why You’re Seeing This Photo Of A Swimsuit All Over The Internet

So, Sunny Co. Clothing posted an offer on their Instagram yesterday and it has gone a bit viral:

The company has been offering the swimsuit for free to everyone who re-posts the photo and tags them in it.

The actual number of re-posts hasn’t been made clear yet, but it’s in at least the tens of thousands. That particular red swimsuit will run you $64.99 on their site.

Of course, people are skeptical about if the promotion is legit.

Every girl this summer in their Sunny Co Clothing suit pic.twitter.com/sbck8sab5C — Rene (@Distution) May 3, 2017

The entire staff at Sunny Co Clothing right now pic.twitter.com/95AjEixDzw — BENNETT (@BennettMarlow) May 3, 2017

When you realize you got scammed by Sunny Co Clothing and aren't getting a free swimsuit. pic.twitter.com/HDe8fjWsU7 — Marcus B. (@Yaboy386) May 3, 2017

For what it’s worth, Sunny Co. is donating $1 from every order to Alzheimer’s research, so if they do actually go through with all of the orders at least a good cause will benefit.

Meanwhile, back on Twitter:

Everyone at the pool this Summer, In the same Sunny Co Clothing swimsuit. pic.twitter.com/NqWHzGlaId — Romeo.Maestas (@RomeoMaestas0) May 3, 2017