Here’s Why You’re Seeing This Photo Of A Swimsuit All Over The Internet

So, Sunny Co. Clothing posted an offer on their Instagram yesterday and it has gone a bit viral:
Sharing is Caring 💕 EVERYONE that reposts and tags us in this picture within the next 24 HOURS will receive a FREE Pamela Sunny Suit 👙👏🏻 Offer only valid in 🇺🇸 Promo ends 5/3/17 @ 3pm MST *Must pay shipping+handling 💸 This promotion is sponsored by @twazerapp After 24 hr. everyone who reposted and tagged us will be receiving a code and they will be able to use it on our website for the free check out 💕 xoxo, Sunny Team
The company has been offering the swimsuit for free to everyone who re-posts the photo and tags them in it.
The actual number of re-posts hasn’t been made clear yet, but it’s in at least the tens of thousands. That particular red swimsuit will run you $64.99 on their site.
Of course, people are skeptical about if the promotion is legit.
For what it’s worth, Sunny Co. is donating $1 from every order to Alzheimer’s research, so if they do actually go through with all of the orders at least a good cause will benefit.
