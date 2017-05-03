Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 05.03.17

Today’s show saw the return of former co-host Brad Williams to Kevin Klein Live. He has a set tonight at Cobb’s Comedy Club in San Francisco, so he came on by to relive some of the best parts of the three months he was on the show, from the fun chats to the insults directed at Useless Weirdo. But his knowledge of stand up was put to the test against listeners in some easy trivia for tickets to his show. Somehow though, Brad just couldn’t get these simple answers right…

Plus, the show is holding a contest to have listeners confront their biggest fears in order to win the opportunity to face the fear of public speaking and introduce a band at Live 105’s BFD 2017. Some of the fears that the audience is willing to face includes a fear of stickers, holes, and the sight of blood. Granted some of these fears are going to be a little difficult to replicate, such as the fear of going scuba diving, but with a little imagination, determination, and a ten gallon bucket, anything can be made possible!

Also on today’s podcast:

Updates on the show’s mission to have Hayward name something after hometown legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Useless Weirdo gets another opportunity to perform stand up at Cobb’s by opening for Brad Williams tonight

How the music from Hamilton helped get Steph Curry to dominate on the court all over again

And more!

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS | iTunes | Play.it | More Podcast Episodes