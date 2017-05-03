Live At Lagunitas 2017 Summer Concert Lineup Announced

The Lagunitas Brewing Company has been throwing concerts in their LaguMiniAmphitheatrette for several years now and have just announced who will be performing at their north bay brewery for 2017:
Shows are FREE and 21+ you just have to make sure you grab tickets quick on their release dates.
- June 6 – Low Cut Connie’s (ticket release = 5/16)
- June 12 – The White Buffalo (ticket release = 5/22)
- June 27 – Tank & The Bangas (ticket release = 6/6)
- July 11 – Cherry Glazzerr (ticket release = 6/20)
- July 18 – Badbadnotgood (ticket release = 6/27)
- July 25 – Whitney (ticket release = 7/5)
- August 7 – James McMurtry (ticket release = 7/17)
- August 21 – Special guest (ticket release = 7/31)
- August 28 – Lake Street Drive (ticket release = 8/7)
- September 11 – Mavis Staples (ticket release = 8/21)
- September 19 – Nick Waterhouse (ticket release = 8/29)
- October 3 – Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears (ticket release = 9/12)
Bookmark Lagunitas.com to make sure you jump on tickets when they’re released.