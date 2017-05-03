Matthew McConaughey & Idris Elba Face-Off In The New Trailer For ‘The Dark Tower’

(LIVE 105) – Columbia Pictures and Sony Entertainment has released the first trailer for the much anticipated movie adaptation of Stephen King’s Dark Tower books. The trailer has already amassed over 3 million views on YouTube, in less than 24 hours. Watch the trailer above or check it out here.

The Dark Tower comprises 8 novels written by Stephen King. It’s been described as the writer’s most ambitious and expansive stories to date. King calls it his “magnum opus.” Now his literary masterpiece is set to arrive on the big screen starring Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey and Jackie Earle Haley.

About The Dark Tower:

There are other worlds than these. The last Gunslinger, Roland Deschain (Idris Elba), has been locked in an eternal battle with Walter O’Dim, also known as the Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey), determined to prevent him from toppling the Dark Tower, which holds the universe together. With the fate of the worlds at stake, good and evil will collide in the ultimate battle as only Roland can defend the Tower from the Man in Black.

Even Stephen King seems to like the preview:

THE DARK TOWER trailer is here. And it's awesome.https://t.co/UEQjfkuvRZ — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 3, 2017

The Dark Tower will hit theaters on August 4th.



