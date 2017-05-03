LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

San Francisco Brewery To Release Seasonal Taco Beer On Cinco De Mayo

May 3, 2017 1:49 PM
Several years ago, San Francisco’s Cellarmaker Brewing and Pennsylvania’s Tired Hands Brewing came up with an idea for a beer almost as a joke, but before too long Taco Hands became serious business.

“Taco Hands” is a conceptual beer inspired by tacos!  The base recipe is an IPA with a significant portion of corn in the form of flaked maize and taco shells. It is spiced with cumin, coriander, black pepper, sea salt, pasilla chiles, cilantro and the zest and juice of 140 limes. For hops they use American grown Citra and New Zealand grown Motueka to complement the floral, spicy, citrusy aspects of the beer.  The beer itself isn’t overwhelmingly taco-forward, but about 90% IPA and 10% Taco Beer.

Here’s a video on the brewing of it:

Taco Hands is brewing now!

A post shared by Cellarmaker (@cellarmakerbrewing) on

Taco Hands will be available exclusively at Cellarmaker Brewing (1150 Howard St.) starting on Cinco De Mayo.

300 gallons of Taco Hands are made each year will & only be available until it runs out. It’s in high demand so head to Cellarmaker soon if you want to try it.

