Star Wars-Themed Beer Walk In The South Bay Tonight

Heads up, we know it’s short notice, but there is a Star Wars-themed Beer Walk in Campbell tonight from 6PM-9PM in downtown Campbell.

The @sjgiants & their mascot Gigante will be at the #beerwalk tomorrow. Tickets at thebeerwalk.com #sjgiants #maythe4thbeerwithyou #downtowncampbell A post shared by The Beerwalk (@thebeerwalk) on May 3, 2017 at 2:22pm PDT

If you want to celebrate Star Wars Day with other fans and get tasting from local breweries in the process jump on the limited $38 day of tickets now! Get ’em at EventBrite.

Here’s the breweries who will be in attendance:

Altamont Beer Works

Anchor Brewing Company

Ballast Point Brewing Company

Breckenridge Brewery

Calicraft Brewing Company

Campbell Brewing Company

Discretion Brewing

Elysian Brewing

Firestone Walker Brewing Co.

GearTooth AleWerks

Golden Road Brewing

Golden State Brewery

Goose Island

Heretic Brewing Company

Hermitage Brewing Company

High Water Brewing

Lagunitas Brewing Co

Lost Coast Brewery

Saint Archer Brewing Company

Santa Clara Valley Brewing

Sierra Nevada Brewery

Sonoma Springs Brewing Company

Strike Brewing Co.

Tilt Brewery

Uncommon Brewers