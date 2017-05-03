Star Wars-Themed Beer Walk In The South Bay Tonight

Heads up, we know it’s short notice, but there is a Star Wars-themed Beer Walk in Campbell tonight from 6PM-9PM in downtown Campbell.
If you want to celebrate Star Wars Day with other fans and get tasting from local breweries in the process jump on the limited $38 day of tickets now! Get ’em at EventBrite.
Here’s the breweries who will be in attendance:
Altamont Beer Works
Anchor Brewing Company
Ballast Point Brewing Company
Breckenridge Brewery
Calicraft Brewing Company
Campbell Brewing Company
Discretion Brewing
Elysian Brewing
Firestone Walker Brewing Co.
GearTooth AleWerks
Golden Road Brewing
Golden State Brewery
Goose Island
Heretic Brewing Company
Hermitage Brewing Company
High Water Brewing
Lagunitas Brewing Co
Lost Coast Brewery
Saint Archer Brewing Company
Santa Clara Valley Brewing
Sierra Nevada Brewery
Sonoma Springs Brewing Company
Strike Brewing Co.
Tilt Brewery
Uncommon Brewers
For more info on the Star Wars Beer Walk check out the Facebook Event Page.