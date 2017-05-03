TBS To Air All ‘Star Wars,’ All ‘Star Wars Day’

(LIVE 105) – Starting at 6:40am EST/PST on Thursday, May 4th, “Star Wars Day,” TBS will air the first 6 Star Wars movies in chronological order. Beginning with Episode 1: The Phantom Menace.

To some fans, it may not be the “ideal” way to watch the saga for over 16 hours. Maybe it’s a good thing not to add the most recent episode, The Force Awakens. But some die hard fans prefer viewing them by release date. While some feel the need to begin with Rogue One first or between episodes 3 and 4. Heads are already spinning.

Let’s just get through the original 6 for now, shall we?

TBS Star Wars Marathon – Thursday, May 4th:

6:40 am – The Phantom Menace

9:25 am – Attack of the Clones

12:20 pm – Revenge of the Sith

3:10 pm – A New Hope

5:40 pm – The Empire Strikes Back

8:15 pm – Return of the Jedi



TBS hopes to make this a tradition, similar to their A Christmas Story Marathon on Christmas. Check out the promo for the day long event:





“May The Fourth Be With You, Always”

