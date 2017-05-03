WATCH: Steph Curry Destroys Rudy Gobert

LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

May 3, 2017 10:07 AM
Filed Under: Golden State Warriors, Rudy Gobert, Stephen Curry, Utah Jazz

During last night’s NBA playoff game, Warrior’s guard Stephen Curry made Jazz center Rudy Gobert’s head spin with some of his patented ballhandling.

Gobert, who is in the discussion for Defensive Player of The Year, was no match for the two-time MVP. Steph had him spinning and flailing around. Gobert grabbing Curry’s jersey wasn’t enough to stop him slicing to the rim for a layup.

Steph and the Warriors went on to a win 106-94 in game one of the Western Conference semifinals.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

