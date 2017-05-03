WATCH: Steph Curry Destroys Rudy Gobert

During last night’s NBA playoff game, Warrior’s guard Stephen Curry made Jazz center Rudy Gobert’s head spin with some of his patented ballhandling.

Gobert, who is in the discussion for Defensive Player of The Year, was no match for the two-time MVP. Steph had him spinning and flailing around. Gobert grabbing Curry’s jersey wasn’t enough to stop him slicing to the rim for a layup.

Steph and the Warriors went on to a win 106-94 in game one of the Western Conference semifinals.

Watch the clip below.

Stephen Curry destroys Rudy Gobert in space before finishing the layup. pic.twitter.com/ZbgJ5Q9hkp — RealGM (@RealGM) May 3, 2017

