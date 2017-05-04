Gerard Way Coming To San Francisco For “Doom Patrol”

Former My Chemical Romance frontman, Gerard Way, is set to hit San Francisco on Wednesday June 21st to promote his latest comic, “Doom Patrol: Brick By Brick”.
The very exclusive appearance will be happening at Comix Experience (305 Divisadero St.) from 5-7:30PM.
AND YES! This exists! Doom Patrol Issue 6, Part 6 of 6 of “Brick By Brick” (named after an Iggy Pop album) I’ll do another post about this on release day next Wednesday (4/26/17). But wanted to show everyone— just got this yesterday. Really happy with how it turned out, and eally proud to be a part of this team. I can’t believe we made it— first arc complete! Extra special thanks to Tom Fowler for swooping in and handling the inks to get us across the finish line. Credits, variant cover, and more info/insight next week on release day— off to script some more of this book! Lots of love— really excited for everyone to read this one. xog
Gerard will be joined by artist Nick Derington for a signing and a Q&A.
Attendance is limited to 250 people & you must purchase a copy of “Doom patrol: Brick By Brick” to attend.
For more details on the signing and Q&A visit comixexperience.com.