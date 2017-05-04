Gerard Way Coming To San Francisco For “Doom Patrol”

Former My Chemical Romance frontman, Gerard Way, is set to hit San Francisco on Wednesday June 21st to promote his latest comic, “Doom Patrol: Brick By Brick”.

The very exclusive appearance will be happening at Comix Experience (305 Divisadero St.) from 5-7:30PM.

Gerard will be joined by artist Nick Derington for a signing and a Q&A.

Attendance is limited to 250 people & you must purchase a copy of “Doom patrol: Brick By Brick” to attend.

For more details on the signing and Q&A visit comixexperience.com.