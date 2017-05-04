LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Gerard Way Coming To San Francisco For “Doom Patrol”

May 4, 2017 10:16 AM
Filed Under: Doom Patrol, Gerard Way, San Francisco

Former My Chemical Romance frontman, Gerard Way, is set to hit San Francisco on Wednesday June 21st to promote his latest comic, “Doom Patrol: Brick By Brick”.

The very exclusive appearance will be happening at Comix Experience (305 Divisadero St.) from 5-7:30PM.

Gerard will be joined by artist Nick Derington for a signing and a Q&A.

Attendance is limited to 250 people & you must purchase a copy of “Doom patrol: Brick By Brick” to attend.

For more details on the signing and Q&A visit comixexperience.com.

