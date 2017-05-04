Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 05.04.17

It’s Double Trouble Thursday here yet again, where Kevin Klein Live is probably at their most exhausted, but they were determined to give the Bay Area a show worthy to post the entirety of on this special day of the week. It’s here that Kevin Klein Live took a dip into the world of musical theater, where the show participated in Pam-ilton, in which each of them took turns singing the music of Hamilton while being sprayed in the face with canisters of Pam. Clearly the puns can go too far some times…

Speaking of puns, Useless Weirdo performed his second set at Cobb’s Comedy Club opening for Brad William last night. He had little time to prepare his three minute set, and based on the audio from the show, it really shows. Listen to him make dated references to films that haven’t been relevant in nearly twenty years, mispronounce parts of the set up, and all around make a fool of himself on one of the most prestigious comedy clubs in the Bay Area. There are young comedians that would kill for that opportunity and after that set, they now just want to kill Useless Weirdo.

Also on today’s podcast:

The show breaks down the long day they had shooting a commercial with Honda

Updates on the mission to have Hayward name something after Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson from his people

How Japan is dealing with a serious ninja shortage in this economic climate

And more!

