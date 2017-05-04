Lagunitas Sells Remaining Stake Of Their Company To Heineken

Back in 2015 Lagunitas sold 50% of the stake in their company to the world’s second largest brewer, Heineken.

The Dutch brewing company has since increased Lagunitas footprint in the United States & now looks to make Lagunitas a bigger brand internationally.

Lagunitas founder Tony Magee is set to become Heineken’s director of global craft & will be in charge of global & local craft strategy.

“During the 19 months of our partnership we have come to trust and truly believe in each other. Through that we have found ourselves aligned on how to bring the vibe of U.S. craft-brewing to beer lovers everywhere. Only by fully committing to this relationship can we both respond to the historic opportunity that awaits us in all 24 time zones,” – Tony Magee

Magee has spun the sale as less of a “selling out” & more of a “buying in”.

For now, Lagunitas breweries are only in Petaluma & Chicago, but this deal is expected to accelerate the growth of the brewery rapidly.

Lagunitas was valued at $1 billion at the time of the 2015 sale & is certainly worth even more in 2017.

