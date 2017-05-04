LCD Soundsystem Drop Two New Long-Awaiting Songs, Listen

LCD Soundsystem have returned with two new songs, “Call The Police,” and “American Dream.”

Both new songs were debuted this morning on Beats 1 in the US and BBC 1 in the U.K.

In a post today, the band explained the new tracks were originally debuted during their live Brooklyn Steel performance and that they will officially be available everywhere tonight at midnight. Fans will also want to tune into Saturday Night Live this Saturday, May 6 to watch the band perform the new music.

“seriously almost done with the LP,” says Murphy in a lengthy post today. “it’s been one of the most enjoyable records to make in my life, if not the most fun ever (i think it is, for sure, the happiest i’ve ever been making a record.)”

Listen to “Call The Police” followed by James Murphy’s post explaining the current state of the album.