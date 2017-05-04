LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Movie Starring Steve Carrell To Film On Haight St. Next Week

May 4, 2017 6:43 PM
Filed Under: Beautiful Boy, San Francisco, Steve Carrell

‘Beautiful Boy,’ a film that chronicles meth addiction and recovery through the eyes of a father who watches his son struggle with the disease, is set to film in San Francisco next week.

The film is based on a memoir by David Sheff and stars Steve Carrell as the father, David, and Timothée Chalamet as his son, Nic.

A post shared by Mike Fechter (@mdfechter) on

Filming will happen on Wednesday May 10 between 10AM-2PM along the 1400 block of Haight St. between Masonic & Ashbury.

‘Beautiful Boy’ is set to hit theaters in 2018 and you can learn more about the dramatic film on its Wikipedia page.

 

