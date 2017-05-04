Multiple ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spin-Offs Could Be On The Way

Variety is reporting that HBO has closed deal with four writers to help develop spin-offs to “Game Of Thrones”.

Max Borenstein (“Kong: Skull Island”), Jane Goldman (“Kingsman: The Golden Circle”), Brian Helgeland (“Legend”), and Carly Wray (“Mad Men,” “The Leftovers”) have been tapped to collaborate with “Game Of Thrones” creator George R. R. Martin on the potential shows.

For now, we get to look forward to season 7 of the show premiering on July 16th and the eighth and final season in 2018.

