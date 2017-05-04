LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Multiple ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spin-Offs Could Be On The Way

May 4, 2017 1:21 PM
Filed Under: Game of Thrones, HBO

Variety is reporting that HBO has closed deal with four writers to help develop spin-offs to “Game Of Thrones”.

Max Borenstein (“Kong: Skull Island”),  Jane Goldman (“Kingsman: The Golden Circle”), Brian Helgeland (“Legend”), and Carly Wray (“Mad Men,” “The Leftovers”) have been tapped to collaborate with “Game Of Thrones” creator George R. R. Martin on the potential shows.

For now, we get to look forward to season 7 of the show premiering on July 16th and the eighth and final season in 2018.

For more, head to Variety.

