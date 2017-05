You probably didn’t think you needed a TR-808 drum machine built into your kicks, but here we are.

A design has been published for a new Adidas sneaker called the Neely Air, which includes six pre-programmed settings, a speaker, USB port, Wi-Fi, and bluetooth built in.

It’s still a long shot that these shoes will actually become available, but they could show up on shelves if demand proves to be high enough.

These Adidas Roland TR-808 Shoes Look Great & Make Beats !!! Link : https://ask.audio/articles/these-adidas-roland-tr808-shoes-look-great-make-beats A post shared by Deep House Tehran (@deephousetehran) on May 3, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

For more, head to Exclaim.