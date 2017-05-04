There’s A Huge Pirate Festival In Vallejo This June

For an 11th year, Northern California’s Pirate Festival hits Waterfront Park (289 Mare Island Way) in Vallejo on Saturday & Sunday June 17-18.

Like mother, like daughter. #vampirates #northerncaliforniapiratefestival #halloweeneveryday #piratefestival A post shared by Lyrik Loeper (@lyrikallyfe) on Jun 19, 2016 at 5:49pm PDT

The pirate festival features over 500 costumed actors, crafters, and musicians. Children 11 and under get in free. There’s also a “Buccaneer’s Bash” for those 18+ on Saturday evening.

Tickets start at $12 a day for one-day adult passes. A 2-day pass will run you $20.

All attendees are expected to dress up & talk like a pirate all weekend long.

If it’s anything like last year you’ll find pirates, mermaids, live music, and everything else that brings the golden age of piracy to life.

For tickets and more info head to EventBrite.