Watch The Epic ‘Star Wars’ And ‘Sgt. Pepper’s’ Parody Mash-Up

YouTube user Palette-Swap Ninja has brilliantly mashed up Star Wars: A New Hope with a parody version of the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

“It’s the entire Beatles album as accurately as we could record it, only now it tells the story of Star Wars: A New Hope — in order,” explains Palette-Swap Ninja website. “We sweat the details on both sides in an effort to do both cultural milestones justice.”

Behold Princess Leia’s Stolen Death Star Plans and #MayTheFourthBeWithYou!

Track 1 & 2: “Princess Leia’s Stolen Death Star Plans/With Illicit Help From Your Friends”





Track 3: “Luke is in the Desert”





Track 4: “Never Better”





Track 5: “Imperial Holes”





Track 6: “He’s Leaving Home”





Track 7: “Being From the Spaceport of Mos Eisley”





Track 8: “The Force Within You”





Track 9: “AA Twenty-Three”





Track 10: “Dianoga”





Track 11: “Keep Moving Keep Moving”





Tracks 12 & 13: “Reprise/A Day in the Life of Red Five”



