Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 05.05.17

Today of Kevin Klein Live, the show tried its hand at exposure therapy, where they wanted to help one listener to confront their biggest fear head on while on air for the whole audience to enjoy. Today brought in listener Addie, who has the very strange fear of small stickers, whether applied to her body, somebody else’s body, or peeled off of a piece of produce from the grocery store. So the only option was to try and apply 105 stickers to her in record time, which you can see video of on the Kevin Klein Live Facebook page.

Plus, Tom Papa stopped by this morning to promote his shows this weekend at Cobb’s Comedy Club, where Useless Weirdo performed as well earlier in the week. Tom Papa, a seasoned comic and well liked by plenty of people in the stand up community, took a listen and gave his professional critique to the material Useless Weirdo said on stage. Needless to say, he wasn’t exactly impressed by what he heard, but he did want to hear as much as possible. Perhaps a future in so bad it’s good stand up for the traffic guy?

Also on today’s podcast:

Listeners share their Festi-Fail stories as festival season is well underway

Kevin tries to calm your biggest fears when it comes to a visit from extraterrestrials

Good Uncle News gives a less than respected relative a time to shine

And more!

