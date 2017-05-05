KKL Remembers Past Guest Dan Horowitz

Earlier this year, Kevin Klein Live lost a contributor to the show that they look back on with joy and have been left with a void that may never be filled. That person was Daniel Horowitz, who was a self-proclaimed expert when it came to horse race gambling and to getting women off perfectly every time. He called in to the show roughly a year ago to give Useless Weirdo some advice before a big date that was less than stellar. Take a listen to that memory as the show remembers a lost friend. Rest in peace Dannie…

