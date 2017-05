LIVE 105 BFD 2017 is coming June 10, 2017 to Shoreline Amphitheatre!

Come see Phoenix, Franz Ferdinand, Cold War Kids, Milky Chance and over 30 other bands in one epic day!

Listen every hour between 9 AM and 5 PM and be caller #20 at 1-800-696-1053 when we tell ya.

Tickets on sale now at ticketmaster.com