You Can Now Take A Dive Into Scrooge McDuck’s Money Bin

As part of the reboot of DuckTales on Disney XD, Disney created a life-sized version of Scrooge’s legendary money bin.

The bin, filled with 30,000 plastic gold coins, made its debut at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards and will also be at the D23 Expo 2017 on July 14 – 16 in Anaheim.

DuckTales animated series complete with Scrooge McDuck and his great-nephews (Huey, Dewey, and Louie) returns this summer.

