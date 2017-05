Something is going on with Fall Out Boy and llama costumes.

young and menace 📸 jeff bender A post shared by Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) on May 3, 2017 at 6:23pm PDT

It seems like they have something to do with a video for their new single “Young And Menace”.

The band has also posted a clip on Instagram featuring the song and their friend Brendon Urie in one of the costumes:

Woke up on the wrong side of reality A post shared by Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) on May 5, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

Will Brendon be featured in their new video? Maybe he could have a feature on Fall Out Boy’s upcoming album?

Guess we’ll have to wait & see.