The Chainsmokers Open Pop-Up Store In San Francisco

(CBS SF/RADIO.COM) – Over the weekend, the Grammy Award-winning dance music producers, The Chainsmokers opened a pop-up store in San Francisco.

In between their two shows at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, the duo stopped by the pop-up store, located at 55 Wentworth Place, between Chinatown and the Financial District, where they greeted by adoring fans who waited to catch a glimpse of their favorite artists.

The small store featured limited-edition band merchandise such as posters, clothing and other exclusive items. There were in-store raffles and giveaways of exclusive signed merch each hour. Fans were encouraged to check-in frequently using the hashtag: #MDNOpopup

The band will also open up pop-up ventures in Toronto and New York City in the next two months.

Check out the post below:

SF POP UP SHOP THIS WEEKEND! pic.twitter.com/tamFytxiPe — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) May 3, 2017

Last August, Kanye West opened a pop-up store, next door at 45 Wentworth Place, that sold merchandise tied to his latest album “The Life of Pablo.”

