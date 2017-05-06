LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

WATCH: Stephen Colbert Performs “Feel Good Inc.” With Gorillaz

May 6, 2017 11:18 AM
Filed Under: Gorillaz, Stephen Colbert

Last week, Gorillaz made a TV appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and played a couple new tracks from the newly release album, Humanz. Turns out the band stuck around for a few extra songs including their hit “Feel Good Inc.”, which featured Colbert rapping De La Soul’s part.

You can see performances of new tracks “She’s My Collar” with Kali Uchis and “Strobelite” with Peven Everett, which you can replay in full on CBS’s website.

Gorillaz will headline Outside Lands in Golden Gate Park this August.

