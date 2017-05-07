Napa Valley RoséFest 2017 Is Coming In June

If an afternoon spent in the Wine Country sipping rosés, eating great food, and donating to a good cause sounds like fun then you should head out to the first ever Napa Valley RoséFest.

It’s happening at the freshly-renovated Sterling Vineyards (1111 Dunaweal Lane) in Calistoga and tickets start at $65. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Susan G. Komen Foundation for Breast Cancer Awareness.

Rosé is the focus, but all kinds of wines will be available from Michael Mondavi Family Estate, Mumm, Rutherford Hills & many more.

Our idea of the perfect Valentine. 💕 #BeMine #RutherfordHillWinery A post shared by Rutherford Hill Winery (@rutherfordhillwinery) on Feb 14, 2017 at 11:32am PST

Food from Acacia House, Goose & Gardener, and more will also be available.

First bounty from our chefs garden. #acaciahouseatlasalcobas #sthelena #napavalley A post shared by Acacia House At Las Alcobas (@acaciahouseatlasalcobas) on May 6, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

For tickets head to Cellar Pass & for more info head to Naparosefest.com.