SUBSONIC PLAYLIST 05.06.2017

10PM

THE CRYSTAL METHOD- busy child

PRODIGY- firestarter

ORBITAL- satan

CHEMICAL BROTHERS- block rockin’ beats

FATBOY SLIM- praise you

SNEAKER PIMPS- 6 underground

DAFT PUNK- da funk

BASEMENT JAXX- where’s your head at?

BEASTIE BOYS- body movin’ (fat boy slim remix)

DEPECHE MODE- it’s not good

PRODIGY- smack my bitch up

MOBY- body rock

NINE INCH NAILS- head like a hole

WARP BROTHERS- phat bass

11PM

BROCKLANDERS- s.m.d.u. (song 2 v. prodigy mashup)

SASHA- xpander

UNDERWORLD- born slippy

DEATH IN VEGAS- dirt

RONI SIZE REPRAZENT- brown paper bag

TRICKY- christiansands

APOLLO 440- ain’t ‘talkin’ ’bout dub

FAITHLESS- insomnia

FLUKE- atom bomb

ATB- 9pm (till i come)

PROPELLERHEADS- spybreak

DJ SHADOW- the number song (cut chemist remix)

ROB DOUGAN- clubbed to death

HOOVERPHONIC- 2wicky

12AM (new music bonus hour)

LCD SOUNDSYSTEM- call the police

LORDE- green light (hotel garuda remix)

WAVE & ODYSSEY- bounce with me

WILL SPARKS- monsta

GETTER- head splitter

RL GRIME- reims

WILDFIRE- inferno

GORILLAZ- we got the power (claptone remix)

RAFAEL CERATO- uplift

BOB MOSES- like it or not (love thy brother remix)

CASHMERE CAT- 9 (after Coachella)

LOUIS THE CHILD- slow down love