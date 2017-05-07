SUBSONIC PLAYLIST 05.06.2017

SUBSONIC: 5/6/17
with DJ AARON AXELSEN
(’90s electronica special 10pm-12am)
10PM
THE CRYSTAL METHOD- busy child
PRODIGY- firestarter
ORBITAL- satan
CHEMICAL BROTHERS- block rockin’ beats
FATBOY SLIM- praise you
SNEAKER PIMPS- 6 underground
DAFT PUNK- da funk
BASEMENT JAXX- where’s your head at?
BEASTIE BOYS- body movin’ (fat boy slim remix)
DEPECHE MODE- it’s not good
PRODIGY- smack my bitch up
MOBY- body rock
NINE INCH NAILS- head like a hole
WARP BROTHERS- phat bass
11PM
BROCKLANDERS- s.m.d.u. (song 2 v. prodigy mashup)
SASHA- xpander
UNDERWORLD- born slippy
DEATH IN VEGAS- dirt
RONI SIZE REPRAZENT- brown paper bag
TRICKY- christiansands
APOLLO 440- ain’t ‘talkin’ ’bout dub
FAITHLESS- insomnia
FLUKE- atom bomb
ATB- 9pm (till i come)
PROPELLERHEADS- spybreak
DJ SHADOW- the number song (cut chemist remix)
ROB DOUGAN- clubbed to death
HOOVERPHONIC- 2wicky
12AM (new music bonus hour)
LCD SOUNDSYSTEM- call the police
LORDE- green light (hotel garuda remix)
WAVE & ODYSSEY- bounce with me
WILL SPARKS- monsta
GETTER- head splitter
RL GRIME- reims
WILDFIRE- inferno
GORILLAZ- we got the power (claptone remix)
RAFAEL CERATO- uplift
BOB MOSES- like it or not (love thy brother remix)
CASHMERE CAT- 9 (after Coachella)
LOUIS THE CHILD- slow down love