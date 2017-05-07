The Cast Of “Workaholics” Are Working On A New Netflix Series

Back in 2016 it was revealed that the cast of “Workaholics” would be creating an action-comedy series for Netflix called “Game Over, Man!” With Seth Rogen set to produce.

Now, we have our first look at the show:

Anders Holm, Adam Devine, and the Bay Area’s own Blake Anderson wrapped up “Workaholics” for good earlier this year, so it’ll be nice to have the trio back with this one.

The premise of “Game Over, Man!” still hasn’t been revealed, but it has been described as “‘Die Hard’ in a hotel.” Whatever that means.

The Netflix original series premiers on 4/20 of 2018.