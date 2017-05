At the end of March we got our first look at the remake of Stephen King’s “It” & that initial clip became the most watched trailer in a single day in history.

Tonight, at the MTV Movie & TV awards, we were given another look at the upcoming horror film.

Bill Skarsgard (Allegiant), Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), & more star in the first of this two-part film due out September 8, 2017.