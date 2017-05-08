LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Dashboard Confessional & All-American Rejects Announce San Francisco Show

May 8, 2017 1:46 PM
Filed Under: All-American Rejects, Dashboard Confessional

The nostalgia is about to get real on Friday night July 14th at the Masonic in San Francisco. That’s when Dashboard Confessional & The All-American Rejects are coming to town for a co-headlining show.

It’s been eight years since the last proper Dashboard Confessional album, and five years since All-American Rejects’ last one, but we could be hearing new tracks from both bands at this show.

AAR played a new one called “DGAF” last summer on tour with Blink-182.

For more, head to SF Masonic’s site.

