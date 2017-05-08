Dashboard Confessional & All-American Rejects Announce San Francisco Show

The nostalgia is about to get real on Friday night July 14th at the Masonic in San Francisco. That’s when Dashboard Confessional & The All-American Rejects are coming to town for a co-headlining show.

I told you not to hold your breath. It’s gonna be hot this summer on tour with @dashboardmusic. Dates are up https://t.co/VhO5YuF1WG #DCAAR pic.twitter.com/OpY9Aqu2JI — ALL-AMERICAN REJECTS (@therejects) May 8, 2017

It’s been eight years since the last proper Dashboard Confessional album, and five years since All-American Rejects’ last one, but we could be hearing new tracks from both bands at this show.

AAR played a new one called “DGAF” last summer on tour with Blink-182.

For more, head to SF Masonic’s site.