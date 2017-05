Fresh off the heels of a massive box office weekend for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” Disneyland has given us a teaser for the new rideĀ ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy: Mission Breakout’:

Discov[GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY]r the M[ARE]gic of Di[TRAPPED]eyland this s[HELP US BREAK OUT]mmer! pic.twitter.com/givZPLOY8w — Disneyland Resort (@Disneyland) May 8, 2017

The new ride is replacing Tower Of Terror, which closed back in January.

Here's a sneek peek inside the construction wall at DCA's Guardians Of The Galaxy Mission: Breakout! pic.twitter.com/EJ6hSWoGbM — Douglas @JeepCruzer (@JeepCruzer) May 5, 2017

It’s set to open on Saturday May 27 at Disney’s California Adventure, for more head to Disneyparks.com.