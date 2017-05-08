LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Imagine Dragons Debut New Track ‘Whatever it Takes’

The cut is the latest from the band's forthcoming studio album. May 8, 2017 11:01 PM
Filed Under: Imagine Dragons

Imagine Dragons have debuted a new single titled “Whatever It Takes” and fans will likely be impressed with frontman Dan Reynold’s rapping skills.

Related: Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds Reveals Hilarious Album Easter Egg

The track is the third from the band’s forthcoming, but yet untitled, studio album. The Vegas rockers have already released “Believer,” and “Thunder.” Each of the previous singles got a very creative music video; we hope the new track gets a similar treatment.

Check out Imagine Dragons’ latest below.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live