Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 05.08.17

This week, Kevin Klein Live plans to honor moms in the build up to Mother’s Day, starting today with the Mom Draft, where the show took turns drafting mom-related items for the dream team of mom qualities and items. The results of the full draft can be found on the Kevin Klein Live Facebook page, but which pick is arguably worst of them all: Useless Weirdo with his Minions memes pic or Dead Eyes going with c-sections as an option? Let the show know which team you think will come out ahead in this non-competition down the road.

Plus, considering Kevin’s long history with gambling, he of course took place in the bets for the Kentucky Derby. With the play by play at the ready, Kevin set the scene for us, where we got to feel the rise of his possible victory get thwarted by the coming defeat. Kevin swore he was this close to winning thousands of dollars, but close only counts for horse shoes and hand grenades.

Also on today’s podcast:

Mothers tell Yo Mama jokes directed at themselves

Callers play Derby Or Dirty, trying to tell the difference between the Kentucky Derby jockeys and the local homeless

Hate for the Utah Jazz leads into Kevin’s bizarre experience hanging out in a dry county in Alabama

And more!

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS | iTunes | Play.it | More Podcast Episodes