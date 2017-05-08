Linkin Park Adds Snoop Dogg To San Jose Show

(Via Radio.com)

Linkin Park will be joined by hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg on select dates of their One More Light World Tour. The rapper will appear as a special guest on six West Coast dates in October including Seattle, Vancouver, Fresno, San Jose and Los Angeles.

Can't wait to bring the #OneMoreLight North American Tour to the West Coast in October with special guest @snoopdogg. Tickets on sale Friday, May 12 at lprk.co/tickets. A post shared by LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) on May 8, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

Related: Linkin Park Engage in Bloody Basketball in ‘Good Goodbye’ Video

Linkin Park & Snoop Dogg hit San Jose together at SAP Center on October 18.

Listen to Kevin Klein Live all week to score your tickets.

Fun fact: Linking park & Snoop Dogg played LIVE105’s BFD together back in 2011.