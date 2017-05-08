LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Linkin Park Adds Snoop Dogg To San Jose Show

May 8, 2017 4:35 PM
Filed Under: Linkin Park, San Jose, Snoop Dogg

(Via Radio.com)

Linkin Park will be joined by hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg on select dates of their One More Light World Tour. The rapper will appear as a special guest on six West Coast dates in October including Seattle, Vancouver, Fresno, San Jose and Los Angeles.

Linkin Park & Snoop Dogg hit San Jose together at SAP Center on October 18.

Fun fact: Linking park & Snoop Dogg played LIVE105’s BFD together back in 2011.

 

