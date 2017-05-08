Linkin Park Adds Snoop Dogg To San Jose Show

Linkin Park will be joined by hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg on select dates of their One More Light World Tour. The rapper will appear as a special guest on six West Coast dates in October including Seattle, Vancouver, Fresno, San Jose and Los Angeles.
Linkin Park & Snoop Dogg hit San Jose together at SAP Center on October 18.
Fun fact: Linking park & Snoop Dogg played LIVE105's BFD together back in 2011.
Fun fact: Linking park & Snoop Dogg played LIVE105’s BFD together back in 2011.