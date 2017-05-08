LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Jay Z, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Gorillaz & More to Play 2017 Meadows Festival

May 8, 2017 6:40 AM
Filed Under: Gorillaz, Jay-Z, Red Hot Chili Peppers

By Annie Reuter

The Meadows Music and Arts Festival returns for its second year in September. The three-day festival held at Citi Field in Queens, New York, on Sept. 15-17 includes headliners Jay Z, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Gorillaz.

Related: Jay Z Working on a New Album?

Additional performers include Nas, M.I.A., Run the Jewels, Future, Erykah Badu, RHCP, Weezer, Migos, Action Bronson and Blood Orange. Also slotted to perform include Broken Social Scene, Sky Ferreira, Big Boi, TV on the Radio, Tegan and Sara, Joey Bada$$, Sleigh Bells, A-Trak, Swet Shop Boys, Foster the People, LL Cool J, Ghostface Killah, and many more.

The complete lineup can be found in the poster below. For more, visit the festival’s website.

allow us to reintroduce ourselves #themeadowsnyc

A post shared by The Meadows NYC (@themeadowsnyc) on

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live