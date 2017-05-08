Pickle Popsicles Are The Latest Food Trend

Pickle juice is a thing that apparently a lot of people enjoy, so much so that pickle juice soda became a big deal earlier this month.

This week what’s making headlines are pickle-flavored popsicles. There’s a few kinds too. Maybe you’ve had Bob’s Pickle Pops before?

OK… fess up. Who eats these on the regular? #pickles #picklepops #picklelover @bobspicklepops A post shared by BBQ Beat (@bbqbeat) on Mar 6, 2017 at 5:48pm PST

Or, from the company that’s brought you the popular pickle in a pouch, Van Holten’s now has Pickle-Ice:

Now I love me some pickles but I'm going to pass on these🤢 #picklepops #picklepopsicle A post shared by Dee Stewart Norris (@blessedloveroflife) on May 8, 2017 at 7:19pm PDT

The idea for pickle popsicles sprung up with athletes in mind as it’s been common for those participating in sports to drink pickle juice to help stay hydrated.

Pickle popsicles have supposedly been popular in the south for a while so it’s no surprise a few pickle-friendly companies are jumping on the trend.

You can buy Bob’s Pickle Pops on Amazon here & same with Van Holten’s Pickle-Ice here.

Bob’s Pickle Pops don’t seem to be available in stores yet in California, but Van Holten’s pickle popsicles will be available in Wal-Marts starting in July.

Pickle juice popsicle is an actual thing 😷 #picklepops A post shared by Sarah Kent (@sarah__kent) on Apr 6, 2016 at 4:10pm PDT

