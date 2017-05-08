USA To Revive ‘Psych’ For ‘Psych: The Movie’

USA’s comedy/crime-solving series ‘Psych’ ran for eight seasons between 2006-2014. The popular show wrapped up three years ago, but USA has just announced that the cast is coming back for ‘Psych: The Movie’ this December.

This December brings a true holiday miracle. Wait for iiit… #PSYCHTheMovie A post shared by @usa_network on May 8, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

Spencer (James Roday), Burton “Gus” Guster (Dulé Hill), Lassiter (Timothy Omundson), Juliet (Maggie Lawson), Henry (Corbin Bernsen), and Chief Vick (Kirsten Nelson) are all set to reprise their roles for the two-hour TV movie. ‘Psych: The Movie’ will catch up with the cast three years later, so we’ll get to see what the crew is up to in 2017.

For more on the upcoming film, visit USAnetwork.com.