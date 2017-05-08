LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

USA To Revive ‘Psych’ For ‘Psych: The Movie’

May 8, 2017 3:33 PM
Filed Under: Psych The Movie

USA’s comedy/crime-solving series ‘Psych’ ran for eight seasons between 2006-2014. The popular show wrapped up three years ago, but USA has just announced that the cast is coming back for ‘Psych: The Movie’ this December.

This December brings a true holiday miracle. Wait for iiit… #PSYCHTheMovie

A post shared by @usa_network on

Spencer (James Roday), Burton “Gus” Guster (Dulé Hill), Lassiter (Timothy Omundson), Juliet (Maggie Lawson), Henry (Corbin Bernsen), and Chief Vick (Kirsten Nelson) are all set to reprise their roles for the two-hour TV movie. ‘Psych: The Movie’ will catch up with the cast three years later, so we’ll get to see what the crew is up to in 2017.

For more on the upcoming film, visit USAnetwork.com.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live