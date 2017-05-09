Chester Bennington Feels It’s Time To “Move The F**k On” From ‘Hybrid Theory’

When you have an album that sells over 30 million copies worldwide and is the best selling debut album of the current century, it shouldn’t really come as a surprise that Linkin Park fans would clamor for more music like what’s on the band’s hugely successful debut “Hybrid Theory”.

In advance of next week’s release of their album “One More Light,” NME is reporting that Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington believes it’s time we all move on from the band’s 2000 album.

When questioned about fans’ concerns regarding the band’s development, Bennington responded:

“When we made Hybrid Theory, I was the oldest guy in the band and in my early 20s. That’s why I guess I’m like, ‘Why are we still talking about Hybrid Theory? It’s f***ing years ago. It’s a great record, we love it. Like, move the f**k on. You know what I mean?”

Bennington also addressed people accusing Linking Park of selling out to which he replied “if you like the music, fantastic. If you don’t, that’s your opinion too. Fantastic.”

All in all, pretty reasonable stuff from the Linkin Park frontman. They’ll more than likely still play a good chunk of your old favorites when they hit San Jose with Snoop Dogg this October.

A few years back we asked guitarist Brad Delson if the band would ever consider going back to the hair they had during the “Hybrid Theory” era. They’ve, uh…happily moved on from that.