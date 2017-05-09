Grouplove Announce 2017 Tour Dates, Opening for Imagine Dragons

Grouplove are set to support Imagine Dragons on their North American arena tour, kicking off at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, AZ, on September 28th. The cross-country trek includes stops at the Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl and Brooklyn’s Barclays Center before its finale at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on November 16th. Tickets go on-sale to the general public on Friday, May 19th at 10:00 am local time via Live Nation.

Grouplove have also just released an exclusive remix of their current single “Good Morning” by KXA. Listen below.

Last Friday, the LA band released their LITTLE MESS EP. The 5 song collection was written and recorded during the making of BIG MESS, the band’s latest album. Produced by the band’s own Ryan Rabin (under the Captain Cuts moniker) and Phil Ek (Fleet Foxes, Band of Horses, The Shins), the EP was meant to be an extension of BIG MESS.

Grouplove 2017 Tour

5/27 – St. Petersburg, FL @ 97X BBQ at Vinoy Park

5/28 – Pompano Beach, FL @ Undertow 2017

5/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Rock On The River

6/2 – Little Rock, AR @ Riverfest

8/6 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

8/25 – Paris, France @ Rock En Seine

8/26 – Reading, England UK @ Reading Festival

8/27 – Leeds, England UK @ Leeds Festival

9/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena*

9/28 – San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre*

9/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena*

10/1 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl*

10/3 – Mountain View/San Jose @ Shoreline/SAP Center*

10/4 – Sacramento, CA@ Golden 1 Center*

10/6 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena*

10/8 – Vancouver BC @ Rogers Arena*

10/10 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place*

10/11 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome*

10/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre*

10/16 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center*

10/18 – Chicago, IL @ United Center*

10/19 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena*

10/21 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena*

10/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center*

10/24 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center*

10/26 – Quebec City, QC @ Le Centre Videotron*

10/27 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre*

10/29 – Boston, MA@ TD Garden*

11/2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center*

11/4 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena*

11/5 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center*

11/7 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena*

11/8 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena*

11/10 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Arena*

11/13 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines*

11/16 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center*

*Newly announced – supporting Imagine Dragons