Häagen-Dazs Offering Free Cones Today

May 9, 2017 1:46 PM
Filed Under: Free Cone Day, Haagen-Dazs

It’s a relatively warm day in the Bay Area, which means it’s a good time to jump on this offer from Häagen-Dazs. From 4-8PM go get yourself a free ice cream cone at participating locations.

Häagen-Dazs also aims to bring attention saving honey bees who play a critical role in producing ingredients for more than a third of the company’s flavors.

Here’s the spots in the Bay Area where you can grab a free cone today:

Stoneridge Mall – Pleasanton
1144 Stoneridge Mall Rd, #B-120
Pleasanton, CA 94588
(925) 468-0293

Valley Fair Mall – Santa Clara

2855 Stevens Creek Blvd. Suite 2458, Suite 2458
Santa Clara, CA 95050
(408) 260-8882

Westfield San Francisco Centre – San Francisco
865 Market Street, C-05
San Francisco, CA 94103
(415) 896-1550

Santa Rosa Plaza
1071 Santa Rosa Plaza
Santa Rosa, CA, 95401
(707) 545-2722

