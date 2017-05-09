Häagen-Dazs Offering Free Cones Today

It’s a relatively warm day in the Bay Area, which means it’s a good time to jump on this offer from Häagen-Dazs. From 4-8PM go get yourself a free ice cream cone at participating locations.

This year we're dedicating Free Cone Day to some of our hardest workers – the honey bees. https://t.co/mudlaYGHo0 pic.twitter.com/BnRBknGPYt — Häagen-Dazs (@HaagenDazs_US) April 30, 2017

Häagen-Dazs also aims to bring attention saving honey bees who play a critical role in producing ingredients for more than a third of the company’s flavors.

Here’s the spots in the Bay Area where you can grab a free cone today:

Stoneridge Mall – Pleasanton

1144 Stoneridge Mall Rd, #B-120

Pleasanton, CA 94588

(925) 468-0293

Valley Fair Mall – Santa Clara

2855 Stevens Creek Blvd. Suite 2458, Suite 2458

Santa Clara, CA 95050

(408) 260-8882

Westfield San Francisco Centre – San Francisco

865 Market Street, C-05

San Francisco, CA 94103

(415) 896-1550

Santa Rosa Plaza

1071 Santa Rosa Plaza

Santa Rosa, CA, 95401

(707) 545-2722