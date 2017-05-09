‘Hellboy’ Reboot Reported In The Works Without Guillermo del Toro And Ron Perlman

Fans have been clamoring for a third Hellboy film for years and it appears they will be their wish.

But as the old saying goes, “Be careful what you wish for.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the reboot will be missing visionary director Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman – the actor who donned the horns in the first two films.

The first two films (2004’s Hellboy and 2008’s Hellboy II: The Golden Army) were not huge successes at the box office ($59 million/$75 million) but have amassed a sizable cult following. Speculation is that del Toro’s vision for the third film was just going to be too expensive for the studio and a compromise could not be reached.

Reports are saying that negotiations are ongoing to have Neil Marshall (The Descent, Game of Thrones) direct Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen with a script by Andrew Cosby (Eureka TV show), Christopher Golden and Hellboy creator Mike Mignola.

As for who will play Hellboy, the frontrunner is Stranger Things star David Harbour.

No release date is set yet for Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.