Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 05.09.17

Fusion foods are continuing to be all the rage in the Bay Area and Kevin Klein Live has certainly noticed. It’s gotten ridiculous in their mind, where people are combining foods that didn’t need combining to begin with, but the show does love that fusion foods don’t exactly aim to be anything health-conscious. With that in mind, the show played a game where listeners tried to guess the name given to fusion foods by the restaurants of the Bay Area. For example, will you be able to tell what a restaurant is calling a fusion dish of a snicker doodle and a muffin?

Plus, Dave Grohl’s mom released a book and all this week, the show is getting their mothers to review the book. Useless Weirdo’s mom was the first to give her take, where the audience was able to realize where he gets some of his weird quirks, such as his angry outbursts and his mispronunciation of words. But probably most shocking of all, Useless Weirdo’s mom could not remember the name of Dave Grohl’s current band, despite having seen them live at the Shoreline.

Also on today’s podcast:

How video gaming has gone beyond mainstream and slowly become a competitive spectator sport

What famous deceased Bay Area celebrities have said about Kevin Klein Live

A random listener tries to get Kevin’s measurement to try and buy him a pair of pants

And more!

