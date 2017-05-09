Muse Tease that Something is ‘Coming Soon’

By Annie Reuter

Muse are currently rehearsing for their summer tour, due to kick-off at the end of the month. And the band may be getting ready to debut some brand new tracks while they’re on the road.

An eight-second video clip uploaded to Twitter on Monday (May 8), shows Muse on the set of what looks to be a music video shoot. During a countdown, the band is seen in a warehouse as several cameras come into focus. At the end of the clip there’s an explosion, followed by a caption that reads, “Coming Soon.”

Not much is known about the band’s eighth studio album but the clip suggests it could be on the way. While Muse are being cryptic about the new tunes, they’re less secretive about tour rehearsal; the band uploaded several images to Instagram while in Los Angeles.

..Muse: LA rehearsals A post shared by MUSE (@muse) on May 4, 2017 at 7:41pm PDT

Rehearsals in full swing.. 💀🥁 #regram @domhoward77 A post shared by MUSE (@muse) on May 5, 2017 at 1:31pm PDT