Downtown Oakland’s Bar Three Fifty-Five (355 19th St.) is hosting a Miyazaki-themed movie night on Sunday May 21 from 7PM-1:30AM. It’ll be a triple feature of his classics ‘My Neighbor Totoro,’ ‘Princess Mononoke’, and ‘Spirited Away’ in that order all with subtitles.

The event appears to be 21+ & free, with complimentary popcorn. Over 3k people are interested according to Facebook, but there’s no way that many people can fit inside the bar so show up early.