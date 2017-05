Any beverage at any size you want – it’s FREE at Peet’s Coffee on Friday May 12 from 1-3PM.

We’re starting Summer early! Enjoy a FREE beverage this Friday 5/12 from 1-3 PM only. Any beverage, any size. Welcome to Peetnik Summer. pic.twitter.com/llXBh5r5dV — Peet's Coffee (@peetscoffee) May 9, 2017

This is how Peet’s wants to kick off the summer & we are very much OK with it.

The Bay Area-based company is offering everything for free – coffee, macchiatos, Javivas, whatever it is you’re into.

While you’re dreaming of the world’s Best Damn Cold Brew, it’s steeping overnight for a bold, smooth taste. How do you enjoy #PeetsColdBrew? pic.twitter.com/miJxTy287S — Peet's Coffee (@peetscoffee) May 3, 2017

Expect long lines of people trying to save money.