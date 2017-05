Christopher Boykin, one of the stars of MTV’s “Rob & Big,” has passed away at age 45. According to TMZ the cause of death is currently unknown.

R.I.P to "Big Black" Christopher Boykin. You provided many laughs for me as a child from "Rob & Big" Rest easy 😢 pic.twitter.com/rOcEhBj2WS — Chris Strong (@DashingChrisBey) May 10, 2017

Boykin was also known as “Big Black” & was Rob Dyrdek’s bodyguard on the show that launched them both into fame back in 2006. He also made appearances “Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy factory” & “Ridiculousness”.

Boykin is survived by his 9-year old daughter.