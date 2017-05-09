The Caffeinated Bagel Is Here!

Einstein Bros. has introduced a new caffeinated bagel so you can have your coffee and breakfast all-in-one!

It is called the Espresso Buzz Bagel and it features 32mg of caffeine and 13g of protein. It won’t quite replace your coffee as the average cup of joe has about 95mg of caffeine.

You can also go with the breakfast sandwich version the ‘Espresso Buzz Bagel & Bacon’ that features:

Brown sugar thick-cut bacon, cage-free eggs, cheddar and butter on an Espresso Buzz Bagel

The Espresso Buzz Bagel is part of the chain’s Bagels Boosted along with the Savory Parm Bagel (Boosted with 13g of Protein, Thiamine [B1], Iron, and Vitamin B6) and the Cherry Chia Bagel (Boosted with 11g of Protein, Omega-3 ALA, Fiber, Phosphorus, and Magnesium).

The sad news is that there are only two Einstein Bros. locations in the Bay Area.

Einstein Bros. Bagels

CALIFORNIA STATE UNIV – EAST BAY

25800 Carlos Bee Blvd

New Student Union

Hayward, CA 94542,

Einstein Bros. Bagels

SAN JOSE INT’L AIRPORT

1661 Airport Blvd

Terminal A21

San Jose, CA 95110, US

